We are just a few weeks away from Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling taking over Madison Square Garden for the G1 Supercard. The collaboration between both organizations on April 6 has been months in the making. One of the main title matches includes Jay White defending his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against New Japan Cup winner Kazuchika Okada. The Ring of Honor World Title is also on the line as Jay Lethal defends it in a ladder match against Matt Taven and Marty Scurll.

The entire main card was announced late last night, with a total of eight titles on the line. Zack Sabre Jr. will be defending his RPW British Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi while Tetsuya Naito will defend the IWGP Intercontinental Title against Kota Ibushi. Additionally, Mayu Iwatani will defend the Women of Honor World Championship in a rematch against former champion Kelly Klein. Jushin Thunder Liger has been confirmed for the Honor Rumble match.

There was a significant change to one match, as the title v. title bout between the Guerrillas of Destiny and Villain Enterprises' PCO and Brody King is now a fatal four-way. The Briscoes and the team of EVIL and SANADA have been added to the match for the IWGP and Ring of Honor World Tag Team Titles.

Below is the updated and potentially final match card:

* Jay White (c) v. Kazuchika Okada - IWGP Heavyweight Championship

* Jay Lethal (c) v. Marty Scurll v. Matt Taven - Ladder Match for the ROH World Championship

* Tetsuya Naito (c) v. Kota Ibushi - IWGP Intercontinental Championship

* Will Ospreay (c) v. Jeff Cobb (c) - Winner Takes All match for the NEVER Openweight and ROH TV TItle

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) v. Brody King and PCO (c) v. EVIL and SANADA v. The Briscoes - Winner Takes All match for the IWGP and ROH World Tag Team Titles

* Taiji Ishimori (c) v. Dragon Lee v. Bandido - IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) v. Hiroshi Tanahashi - RPW British Heavyweight Championship

* Mayu Iwatani (c) v. Kelly Klein - Women of Honor World Championship

* Bully Ray v. TBA - New York Street Fight Open Challenge

* Rush v. Dalton Castle

* Honor Rumble (Pre-Show) - Jushin Liger

