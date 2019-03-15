In a story that is continuing to develop, at least 49 people have been killed and 20 others have been seriously injured after two mass shootings that occurred at mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

According to CNN's report, three men and one woman have been taken in to custody for the shootings. Police do not believe there are any other suspects but they also emphasized that it is still an open investigation.

Apparently, a male in his late 20s has been charged with murder and will appear at the town courthouse Saturday morning. In a social media post that was released right before the attack, an account that is believed to belong to one of the attackers posted a link to an 87-page manifesto that was filled with anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim ideas and explanations for why they carried through with the shootings, however, the manifesto was not signed.

Mustafa Ali, Nikki Cross, and other WWE stars are beginning to respond to the horrific news emerging from New Zealand.

Ali writes, "The violence and loss of human life from Christchurch mosque shooting is a horrific reminder of what hate propaganda can do. Stop hate propaganda."

Cross would retweet Ali's words with the added caption: "I woke up today and felt angry. Bitter. Sad. Infuriated over the loss of human life. Trying to make sense of the senseless. Then I realised, that's not what we need. Love is our strength. Only light can drive out the darkness. Stop the hate."

You can see Ali, Cross, and other WWE staff responding below:

The violence and loss of human life from #christchurch mosque shooting is a horrific reminder of what hate propaganda can do.



Stop hate propaganda. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) March 15, 2019

I woke up today and felt angry. Bitter. Sad. Infuriated over the loss of human life. Trying to make sense of the senseless. Then I realised, that's not what we need. Love is our strength. Only light can drive out the darkness. Stop the hate. https://t.co/r6k1BN2oxN — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) March 15, 2019

???????? — Shawn Bennett (@BennettWWE) March 15, 2019

Praying for NZ ?? — The HBIC (@MiaYim) March 15, 2019

Geez this hurts my heart. The sheer hate is devastating. My prayers go out to all those involved and for all of New Zealand. ?? https://t.co/fPZxhyFfvz — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) March 15, 2019

Source: CNN