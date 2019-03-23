New Japan Pro Wrestling has just announced the card for the New Japan Cup Finals, taking place in Otedori, Nagaoka-shi, Niigata. Everything comes to a head tonight, as Okada and SANADA battle for the 2019 New Japan Cup Championship as well as the right to challenge IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White at the G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden.

Below is the full card for the New Japan Cup Finals:

* Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata vs. Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji

* Shota Umino, Satoshi Kojima, & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Toa Henare, Colt Cabana, & Michael Elgin

* Tomoaki Honma, Toru Yano, & Togi Makabe vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer, & Minoru Suzuki

* Ren Narita, Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, "King of Darkness" EVIL, & Tetsuya Naito

* Will Ospreay & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Mikey Nicholls, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hirooki Goto vs. Hikuleo, Bad Luck Fale, & Jay White

* Juice Robinson (c) vs. Chase Owens (IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Match)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA (2019 New Japan Cup Final Match)

