New Japan Pro Wrestling has just announced the full card for New Japan Cup Night 8 from the Korakuen Hall in Koraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo. The 2nd round matches will be featured as main events, as SANADA faces Minoru Suzuki and Toru Yano goes one-on-one with Colt Cabana.

Below is the full card for New Japan Cup Night 8:

* Yuya Uemura, Satoshi Kojima, & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Yota Tsuji, Manabu Nakanishi, Yuji Nagata

* Ren Narita, Mikey Nicholls, & Juice Robinson vs. HIKULEO, Chase Owens, & Bad Luck Fale

* Toa Henare, Michael Elgin, & Togi Makabe vs. Taichi, Davey Boy Smith Jr., & Lance Archer

* SHO, YOH, Shota Umino, & Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, "King of Darkness" EVIL, Tetsuya Naito

* Tomoaki Honma & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TAKA Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Ryusuke Taguchi, YOSHI-HASHI, & Kazuchika Okada vs. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, & Will Ospreay

* Toru Yano vs. Colt Cabana

* SANADA vs. Minoru Suzuki

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc., as we will have full results from the New Japan Cup Night 8 early on tomorrow.