New Japan Pro Wrestling has just announced the full card for the New Japan Cup Night 9 from Twin Messe Shizuoka in Magarikane, Suruga-ku, Shizuoka-shi, Shizuoka. The quarterfinal matches will be featured as the main events, as Kazuchika Okada faces Will Ospreay and Tomohiro Ishii battles YOSHI-HASHI.

Below is the full card for New Japan Cup Night 9:

* Yota Tsuji, Satoshi Kojima, & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Yuya Uemura, Manabu Nakanishi, & Yuji Nagata

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Mikey Nicholls, & Juice Robinson vs. HIKULEO, Chase Owens, & Bad Luck Fale

* Tomoaki Honma, Michael Elgin, Toru Yano, & Togi Makabe vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer, Taichi, & Minoru Suzuki

* Ren Narita, Hirooki Goto, & Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, & Tetsuya Naito

* Toa Henare & Colt Cabana vs. "King of Darkness" EVIL & SANADA

* Shota Umino & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TAKA Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc., as we will have full results from the New Japan Cup Night 9 after the show concludes.