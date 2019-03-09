New Japan Pro Wrestling has just announced the full card for New Japan Cup Night 3 from the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium. The closing match looks to be a great one, with Kota Ibushi facing Tetsuya Naito in the main event.

Below is the full card for New Japan Cup Night 3:

* Yota Tsuji & Satoshi Kojima vs. TAKA Michinoku & Minoru Suzuki

* Manabu Nakanishi, Yuji Nagata, Juice Robinson, & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Taiji Ishimori, HIKULEO, Bad Luck Fale, & Chase Owens

* Ren Narita, Tomoaki Honma, & Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, & SANADA

* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, & Will Ospreay vs. Taichi, Davey Boy Smith Jr., & Lance Archer

* Toa Henare, Togi Makabe, & Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Elgin, Colt Cabana, & Mikey Nicholls

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan Vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Shota Umino

* "King of Darkness" EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito

The New Japan Cup Night 3 will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium in Hyogo.