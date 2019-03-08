New Japan Pro Wrestling has just announced the full New Japan Cup Night 2 card with a main event featuring Michael Elgin vs. Kazuchika Okada. Will Ospreay vs. Bad Luck Fale will be the semi-main event. The event will take place tomorrow, March 9, at the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium.
Below is the full card for New Japan Cup Night 2:
* Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI, vs. Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Satoshi Kojima
* Shingo Takagi, EVIL, vs. TAKA Michinoku, Zack Sabre Jr.
* Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Kota Ibushi, vs. BUSHI, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito
* Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Togi Makabe, Hiroshi Tanahashi, vs. Manabu Nakanishi, Ryusuke Taguchi, Colt Cabana, Shota Umino
* Toa Henare vs. Lance Archer (New Japan Cup 2019 1st Round)
* Mikey Nicholls vs. HIKULEO (New Japan Cup 2019 1st Round)
* Will Ospreay vs. Bad Luck Fale (New Japan Cup 2019 1st Round)
* Michael Elgin vs. Kazuchika Okada (New Japan Cup 2019 1st Round)
