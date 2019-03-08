New Japan Pro Wrestling has just announced the full New Japan Cup Night 2 card with a main event featuring Michael Elgin vs. Kazuchika Okada. Will Ospreay vs. Bad Luck Fale will be the semi-main event. The event will take place tomorrow, March 9, at the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium.

Below is the full card for New Japan Cup Night 2:

* Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI, vs. Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Satoshi Kojima

* Shingo Takagi, EVIL, vs. TAKA Michinoku, Zack Sabre Jr.

* Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Kota Ibushi, vs. BUSHI, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito

* Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Togi Makabe, Hiroshi Tanahashi, vs. Manabu Nakanishi, Ryusuke Taguchi, Colt Cabana, Shota Umino

* Toa Henare vs. Lance Archer (New Japan Cup 2019 1st Round)

* Mikey Nicholls vs. HIKULEO (New Japan Cup 2019 1st Round)

* Will Ospreay vs. Bad Luck Fale (New Japan Cup 2019 1st Round)

* Michael Elgin vs. Kazuchika Okada (New Japan Cup 2019 1st Round)

Below is NJPW's tweet about the full card being released: