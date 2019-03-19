- Sunday's episode of WWE Total Bellas drew 395,000 viewers and ranked #43 on the Cable Top 150. This episode, the 9th in the 4th season, featured a pep rally for The Bella Army and the WWE Evolution pay-per-view. A video recap can be seen above. Sunday's episode will be the season finale.

This is down from last week's episode, which drew 441,000 viewers and ranked #28. This is a new viewership low for the series.

The Walking Dead once again topped the night on the cable Top 150 and in viewership with 4.566 million viewers.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 4 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 505,000 viewers

Episode 2: 460,000 viewers

Episode 3: 454,000 viewers

Episode 4: 396,000 viewers

Episode 5: 426,000 viewers

Episode 6: 424,000 viewers

Episode 7: 411,000 viewers

Episode 8: 441,000 viewers

Episode 9: 395,000 viewers

Episode 10:

Season 3 Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)

- Lana made some headlines over the weekend after actress Stephanie Beatriz called her out for doing a photoshoot in the middle of Los Angeles traffic.

Lana took to Twitter and posted a few shots from the shoot. She also defended it. She wrote, "For the #Salty haters that said I didn't stop traffic .... my entire life my #Ravishing self has stopped traffic, & turned heads. Love me or hate me your still talking about me & I remain winning"

She continued, "Don't be #Salty because I'm #Ravishing & can stop traffic you can't babe"

Lana was also asked why she allows herself to be "sexualized for tweets" by a fan. She responded, "I do it all. And if I want to wear a body suit I can. Women empowerment is dressing how a woman wants and supporting that woman. It's not tweeting me and saying I need to wear something to empower other women. That is the exact opposite of empowering"

She continued in another post, "Sometimes I want to wear suites & sometimes I want to wear bikinis. For Centuries women have been told what to wear, how to speak & act. No one is going to tell me what what to do or wear. I support humans that are brave enough to express how they feel through fashion"

You can see the related tweets below::

Rosa from Brooklyn 99 dragging Lana ?????? eirjdjdkdj pic.twitter.com/TExZmVD3jx — YSJ (@bexmode) March 17, 2019

For the #Salty haters that said I didn't stop traffic .... my entire life my #Ravishing self has stopped traffic, & turned heads. Love me or hate me your still talking about me & I remain winning ?? pic.twitter.com/jUvg4qGsjO — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) March 18, 2019

I do it all. And if I want to wear a body suit I can. Women empowerment is dressing how a woman wants and supporting that woman.

It's not tweeting me and saying I need to wear something to empower other women. That is the exact opposite of empowering — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) March 18, 2019