Shane McMahon announced on tonight's WWE SmackDown that he will be facing The Miz at WrestleMania 35.

The Miz vs. McMahon match comes after Shane turned heel on Miz at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in Miz's hometown of Cleveland, following their loss to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. There's no word yet on if a stipulation will be added to their WrestleMania match, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 35:

WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss

WrestleMania 35 Special Correspondents: SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tournament Winner vs. Buddy Murphy

No Holds Barred Match

Triple H vs. Batista

Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

TBA vs. Kurt Angle

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Below are rumored matches for WrestleMania 35:

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan

Multi-Woman Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

TBA vs. Asuka

Multi-Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival

Multi-Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Hardys vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena or TBA vs. Samoa Joe

Multi-Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental

TBA vs. Bobby Lashley

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin or Dean Ambrose

6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal