Ring of Honor announced Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins will go against TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia at ROH 17th Anniversary at Sam's Town Live on March 15 in Las Vegas.

Also on the PPV, Jonathan Gresham will face Silas Young. Below is the updated card:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Matt Taven (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. PCO & Brody King (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. Kelly Klein (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Shane Taylor (ROH World TV Championship)

* Bandido vs. Rush

* Marty Scurll vs. Kenny King

* Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins vs. TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young

The next night in Vegas, ROH will have its TV tapings and announced Rush vs. Mark Haskins will go down. The promotion also revealed The Briscoes will face Jeff Cob and Willie Mack in a Crockett Cup qualifying match, and PJ Black vs. Bandido.

Below is the current card for that event:

* The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) (c) vs. Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King, and PCO) (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* The Briscoes vs. Jeff Cobb and Willie Mack (Crockett Cup Qualifying Match)

* Rush vs. Mark Haskins

* Bandido vs. PJ Black