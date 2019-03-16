- In the video above, Impact World Champion Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie set a trap for their former friend, Brian Cage. Killer Kross brought a "knocked out" Impact to the ring and was going to smash his head with a chair and cinder block. Valkyrie brought Cage out (who was initially scheduled to have a rematch against Impact) and ran to the ring to stop Kross. Kross threatened to attack Valkyrie and Cage finally decided to come and clear out Kross. Valkyrie would then lowblow Cage and Impact finished him off.

- On last night's Impact, Jordynne Grace defeated Tessa Blanchard to become the new number one Knockouts contender for Taya Valkyrie's title. A match has yet to be announced.

- Here are the announced matches for next week's show:

* Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan (Impact X-Division Championship)

* Willie Mack vs. Ethan Page

* Moose vs. Trey

* The Ace Austin in action.