The first WWE NXT Takeover event following WrestleMania 35 weekend is scheduled to be on Saturday, June 8 from The Event Center at San Jose State University in San Jose, California, according to @Wrestlevotes.

It's interesting to note that there is not a WWE pay-per-view scheduled for the Sunday night after the "Takeover: San Jose" event, according to the report. The WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view usually takes place in June, and last year there was a Takeover event the night before.

The next Takeover event will be "Takeover: New York" on Friday, April 5 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The only confirmed matches as of this writing are WALTER vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders vs. the winners of the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

WWE has two more Takeover events scheduled for later this year - "Takeover: Toronto" on Saturday, August 10 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto during WWE SummerSlam weekend, and "Takeover: Chicago III" on Saturday, November 23 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago during WWE Survivor Series weekend.