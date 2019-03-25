Triple H announces on tonight's WWE RAW that his career will be on the line in the No Holds Barred match against Batista at WrestleMania 35.

The storyline is that Batista, via legal letter from his lawyer, is refusing to wrestle at WrestleMania unless Triple H puts his career on the line. Triple H accepted the extra stipulation and promised to win.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 35:

WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss

WrestleMania 35 Special Guest Correspondents: SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost

WrestleMania 35 Featured Musical Act: Elias

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Mandy Rose or Naomi or Carmella or Sonya Deville vs. Asuka (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)

WWE Intercontinental Match

Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Triple H vs. Batista

Triple H's career will be on the line.

Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Braun Strowman, SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost, TBA

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Below are rumored matches for WrestleMania 35:

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Multi-Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival (c)

Multi-Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Hardys vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Usos (c)

2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal