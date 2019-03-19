Rey Mysterio announced on tonight's WWE SmackDown that he will be facing WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35.
Rey's son Dominic was backstage for the announcement and said he will be at ringside to watch his dad win the title from Joe at WrestleMania.
WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 35:
WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss
WrestleMania 35 Special Correspondents: SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost
WrestleMania 35 Featured Musical Act: Elias
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Cedric Alexander or Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)
No Holds Barred Match
Triple H vs. Batista
Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Braun Strowman, TBA
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
Below are rumored matches for WrestleMania 35:
WWE Title Match
Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan
Multi-Woman Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
TBA vs. Asuka
Multi-Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley
Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival
Multi-Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. The Hardys vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Usos
Multi-Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental
TBA vs. Bobby Lashley
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre or Dean Ambrose
2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal