Matt Riddle vs. WWE NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream is now official for the "Takeover: New York" event.

"Takeover: New York" takes place on April 5 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Below is the current announced card for Takeover:

2 of 3 Falls Match for the Vacant NXT Title

Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title

Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners vs. The War Raiders (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Matt Riddle vs. The Velveteen Dream (c)

WWE UK Title Match

WALTER vs. Pete Dunne (c)