Matt Riddle vs. WWE NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream is now official for the "Takeover: New York" event.
"Takeover: New York" takes place on April 5 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY during WrestleMania 35 weekend.
Below is the current announced card for Takeover:
2 of 3 Falls Match for the Vacant NXT Title
Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano
Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title
Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)
NXT Tag Team Titles Match
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners vs. The War Raiders (c)
NXT North American Title Match
Matt Riddle vs. The Velveteen Dream (c)
WWE UK Title Match
WALTER vs. Pete Dunne (c)