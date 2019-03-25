The official WWE RAW preview for tonight notes that Finn Balor will be facing WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 35.

WWE has not officially announced the match but it is mentioned in the RAW preview. There has been speculation on Balor's Demon King character returning at WrestleMania 35 as it has been featured in promotional material for the big event. The RAW preview notes that Balor will get "another chance" to take the title from Lashley at WrestleMania, so it's possible they announce something besides a singles match.

As noted, tonight's RAW will feature Balor vs. Lashley and Lio Rush in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 35:

WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss

WrestleMania 35 Special Correspondents: SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost

WrestleMania 35 Featured Musical Act: Elias

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)

WWE Intercontinental Match

Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Mandy Rose or Naomi or Carmella or Sonya Deville vs. Asuka (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Triple H vs. Batista

Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Braun Strowman, TBA

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Below are rumored matches for WrestleMania 35:

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Multi-Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival (c)

Multi-Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Hardys vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Usos (c)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal