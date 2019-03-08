WWE has announced The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show.

As noted, Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio will also take place on the Kickoff.

The WWE Fastlane pay-per-view takes place this coming Sunday from The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.

Below is the current announced card for Fastlane:

WWE Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Usos (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. The Revival

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Asuka (c)

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

If Lynch wins, she's added to the WrestleMania 35 match with Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to make it a Triple Threat. Lynch is "done" if she loses.

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley

Kickoff Pre-show

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

The New Day vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura