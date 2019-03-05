Samoa Joe won a Fatal 4 Way on tonight's WWE SmackDown to become the new WWE United States Champion.

The match also featured former champion R-Truth, Rey Mysterio and Andrade. Truth issued his second US Open Challenge and that was accepted by Joe, Andrade and Mysterio. Joe pinned Andrade to win the title.

Joe is a former WWE NXT Champion but this is his first title run on the main roster. Truth just won the title back on the January 29 SmackDown episode, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura.

Below are photos and videos of tonight's title change from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA: