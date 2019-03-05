Samoa Joe won a Fatal 4 Way on tonight's WWE SmackDown to become the new WWE United States Champion.
The match also featured former champion R-Truth, Rey Mysterio and Andrade. Truth issued his second US Open Challenge and that was accepted by Joe, Andrade and Mysterio. Joe pinned Andrade to win the title.
Joe is a former WWE NXT Champion but this is his first title run on the main roster. Truth just won the title back on the January 29 SmackDown episode, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura.
Below are photos and videos of tonight's title change from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA:
He's tired, and exhausted, but @RonKillings is going to make his childhood hero @JohnCena proud in tonight's #USOpenChallenge! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/WSy19M9XmY— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2019
That's right. We got ourselves a Fatal 4??-way #USOpenChallenge! @RonKillings vs. @AndradeCienWWE vs. @SamoaJoe vs. @reymysterio RIGHT NOW on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/Ifh2yXdRnf— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2019
Prey. #SDLive #USOpenChallenge @AndradeCienWWE @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/lNgH1PLlaX— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2019
You okay, @AndradeCienWWE?!? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/aMLODU5FXA— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 6, 2019
#VivaLaRaza #SDLive #USOpenChallenge @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/BBHCe2MIKn— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2019
.@AndradeCienWWE is the future of #SDLive, but is he the future #USChampion? #USOpenChallenge pic.twitter.com/NEXHIyCyB6— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 6, 2019
Fighting with La Muñeca. You go, @Zelina_VegaWWE! #SDLive #USOpenChallenge pic.twitter.com/uIHSxgqe29— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2019
READ IT AND WEEP. @SamoaJoe is your NEW #USChampion! #SDLive #USOpenChallenge #AndNew pic.twitter.com/PU378bICIw— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2019
The nightmare is real. #SDLive #AndNew @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/LbRxipLnjV— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 6, 2019
.@SamoaJoe is the BRAND-NEW #USChampion! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/FVdtLFSUsd— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2019