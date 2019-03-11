Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA with the fallout from WWE Fastlane.

Confirmed for tonight's RAW is a face-off between Batista and Triple H plus Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor with the title on the line.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* What will happen when Triple H comes face-to-face with Batista?

* Will chaos reign now that Becky has been added to Raw Women's Title Match at WrestleMania?

* Who will stop Nia Jax & Tamina on The Road to WrestleMania?

* Where will Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose go after The Shield's last ride?

* Who will emerge victorious in Intercontinental Title showdown?

8pm ET.