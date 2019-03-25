The Road to WrestleMania 35 continues as tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tonight's show will feature Roman Reigns responding to the WrestleMania 35 challenge from Drew McIntyre. They are also teasing an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and another match in the Farewell Tour from WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Fight or flight - how will Roman Reigns respond?

* The Phoenix Saga continues

* The farewell tour continues

* Family affair - Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne

* One "Giant" leap - who will announce their spots for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

* It's been one week - has Alexa Bliss brokered peace between Braun Strowman and the WrestleMania Special Guest Correspondents?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's RAW and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.