Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL as the Road to WrestleMania 35 continues.

Matches confirmed for tonight are Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defending against Dana Brooke, plus Finn Balor and a mystery partner vs. Lio Rush and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will announce his final opponent for WrestleMania and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will return. It's also believed that Angle will wrestle another match on his Farewell Tour.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* The Beast returns before WrestleMania

* Kurt Angle to announce his WrestleMania opponent

* Seth Rollins seeks retribution against Drew McIntyre

* Dana Brooke gets her title opportunity against Ronda Rousey

* Who will partner with Finn Bálor against Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush?

* Is Beth Phoenix pondering an in-ring return?

* No. Holds. Barred. - Batista and Triple H

