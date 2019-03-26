Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT as the Road to WrestleMania 35 continues.

SmackDown will feature WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles plus a Fatal 4 Way to determine the WrestleMania 35 opponent for SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka with Mandy Rose vs. Naomi vs. Carmella vs. Sonya Deville. 205 Live will feature a big six-man match with The Lucha House Party vs. Humberto Carrillo, Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Fatal 4-Way Match to determine Asuka's WrestleMania challenger

* Kurt Angle to have his final match on SmackDown LIVE against AJ Styles

* What does the future hold for The New Day?

* What's next for Lynch and Flair after an eventful Raw?

live coverage at 8pm ET.