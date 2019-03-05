Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with the final hype for WWE Fastlane.

SmackDown will feature The Miz vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso plus a US Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion R-Truth. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will address the return of Kevin Owens on the show. 205 Live will see the WWE Cruiserweight Title contender's tournament continue with Humberto Carrillo vs. Oney Lorcan and Akira Tozawa vs. Cedric Alexander.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* R-Truth to issue another United States Championship Open Challenge

* The Miz to face Jey Uso

* Is Kevin Owens looking to gain more momentum heading into WWE Fastlane?

* Will The Hardy Boyz continue their quest to become the greatest tag team?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.