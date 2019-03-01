- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "Limitless" theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Keith Lee. Lee traveled to New York City several weeks ago to record the vocals for the song with WWE Music producers CFO$. Lee raps the lyrics to the theme and you can find those lyrics in the YouTube description on the main video page.

- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T turns 54 years old today while SmackDown Superstar Big E turns 33, former WWE Superstar and current ROH star Tenille Dashwood (Emma) turns 30, former TNA Tag Team Champion Davey Richards turns 36 and former WCW Tag Team Champion Scotty Riggs turns 48.

- Nia Jax took to Twitter this week to defend her weight after responding to a tweet from a fan who criticized her size. The tweet has since been deleted and it looks like the account was taken offline.

Jax wrote, "Nobody is telling anyone to be OK with it. Not everyone has the same DNA. Yes, I struggle with my weight, but I constantly work out, go to the doctor for regular check ups, I am a VERY healthy athlete. My job requires me to be! People have their own health journey, don't judge!"