Popular pro wrestling and MMA journalist Dave Meltzer is receiving heavy criticism from WWE's Nia Jax after the comments he made regarding Roman Reigns' Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia diagnosis. After watching Reigns' recent WWE Chronicle special in which he went in to detail about his treatment for CML, it looks as though Meltzer was left skeptical about what Reigns said.

The audio clip, featured below by Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, captures Meltzer saying, "There was an NHL player who had the same thing [Roman Reigns] had in the 2007 season who did not miss one game. He played every game while on this, and hockey is a pretty damn demanding sport, so everyone's different. He actually said the pill was oral chemotherapy, but I don't think it was."

Reigns' cousin Nia Jax unleashed her fury on Meltzer after she caught wind of his speculation. Jax wrote, "Dave Meltzer is a piece of s--t. The fact that u make statements about people's health, when u have zero knowledge about it is ridiculous. If u do have access 2 superstars PERSONAL medical info, that is a HUGE violation of HIPAA & I'm sure that's not the case. So shut ur mouth."

Meltzer immediately went to Twitter for damage control, writing, "On the Reigns treatment, there are different options that include a pill that is oral chemo and that is what he said he was taking and there's no reason not to believe that, so I stand corrected on that."

