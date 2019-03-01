WWE RAW superstar Nia Jax recently spoke with Mike Jones on DC 101 to promote an upcoming event in Fairfax, Virginia. During the interview, she would talk about how she, along with the WWE locker room, responded to Roman Reigns' announcement from RAW last Monday, as well as what current WWE stories she also watches.

Jax reveals how Roman's return on Monday was viewed by the locker room, as well as the reaction that he was in remission from a recent battle with leukemia, stating that there was not a dry eye in the entire building when he made the announcement.

"You know what, he has us all on edge and we were all waiting for what he had to say," Jax said. "Just seeing him around was amazing. It helped everybody and we were just so happy to hear that he was in remission. There wasn't a dry eye backstage, 100 percent. We were in all in happy tears just jumping up and down. Now we feel whole again because we were missing our Superman. Now he's back."

Jax is currently involved in a storyline with Tamina, going against the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks. While she is involved in that, she also opened up about what other storylines and programs she has a current interest in.

"Obviously I am watching our RAW Women's Championship with Ronda laying it on the line and putting it on the ground," Jax said. "We don't know what that means, so I'm very curious to see what's gonna happen with that. There are three powerful women in the story that, you know, everybody's watching. I'm also excited to see what's gonna happen with Roman, you know, and what he's gonna do now that he's back and excited to bring awareness to leukemia, like he said, and trying to get help the way he got help. There are so many great things going on, but those are my favorite."

Jax will team with Tamina to face off against Bayley and Banks for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE Fastlane. The pay-per-view takes place from The Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on March 10 on the WWE Network.

You can check out the full interview below: