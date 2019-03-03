WWE RAW superstar Nia Jax recently made an appearance on the "I'm Mike Jones" podcast to promote a WWE event in Fairfax, VA. On the podcast, Jax would talk about the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and how she felt going in, how she felt after, as well as the championships being defended on both RAW and SmackDown LIVE.

Jax, along with Tamina, made up one-third of the RAW women's teams in the Chamber, along with Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan of the Riott Squad and eventual winners The Boss & Hug Connection, comprised of Sasha Banks and Bayley. Jax would reveal her thought process of being locked in the pod, as well as being the last team to enter the match.

"It's crazy, but it's also, like, we're in a pod and I didn't realize we were gonna be the last people to be out," Jax said. "I'm just sitting there going like 'Oh my gosh, this pod needs to open because if it doesn't, I'm going to freak out and open it myself. I'm claustrophobic, I'm sitting there going 'Ok this isn't cool, get me out of the pod.'"

Jax would also talk about how she felt following the match, her recovery from the brutality of the Elimination Chamber structure, and how she felt about being in the match.

"Definitely (needed) a lot of ice and maybe a little bit of whiskey just to help me out," Jax said. "It was actually a lot of fun for me because it was the first time I have ever been in one, especially with the tag titles on the line and being with my partner Tamina, it was so much fun."

When the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were announced, a lot of speculation surrounded which brand it would be defended on. Jax provided her thoughts on the idea of the titles being defended on RAW and SmackDown LIVE, as well as the black-an-yellow brand of NXT.

"It's really cool to see that right, because we do have three amazing brands in the WWE: RAW, SmackDown and NXT," Jax said. "It's really cool that Sasha and Bayley took it upon themselves to go down to NXT, defend the titles and give the NXT girls the option. Personally for Tamina and I, if you want the tag champs, you come to us."

Jax would continue, stating that she was not willing to lower herself down the mountain any time soon.

"We're at the top of the mountain. I'm not gonna lower myself and I'm not gonna go anywhere else. I'm at RAW. RAW is the top of the mountain. If you want this, you come to us."

Jax, along with Tamina, will have an opportunity to claim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship when they face off against The Boss & Hug Connection at WWE Fastlane on March 10 in Cleveland, OH. Fastlane will be streaming live on the WWE Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.