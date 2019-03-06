NJPW 47th Anniversary event took place earlier today in Tokyo, Japan with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White defeating NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay (non-title match) in the main event. Also, Roppongi 3K defeated Shingo Takagi and BUSH to win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

Below are the full results:

* Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens and HIKULEO defeated Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, Ayato Yoshida, Shota Umino and Ren Narita

* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Yuji Nagata and Toa Henare

* Satoshi Kojima, Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi, Dragon Lee, and Tomoaki Honma defeated Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and TAKA Michinoku

* Roppongi 3K defeated Shingo Takagi and BUSHI (c) (IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship)

* Taiji Ishimori defeated Jushin Thunder Liger (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada and Hirooki Goto defeated Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANADA

* IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay (Non-Title Match)

Beginning on March 8, NJPW's next string of events are for the New Japan Cup with the winner getting an opportunity to face Jay White at G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden on April 6.