New Japan Pro Wrestling has just announced that Ryusuke Taguchi will be taking an injured David Finlay's place in the upcoming New Japan Cup. Finlay was scheduled to compete against Hiroyoshi Tenzan in the first round of the New Japan Cup on March 10, however, he injured his left shoulder during a match on February 23. His injury happened while going for an uppercut off the top rope in a match against The Briscoes.

Finlay's replacement, Taguchi, is a former two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, a former six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, and a three-time and current NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion in New Japan.

The first round matches for the New Japan Cup as as follows:

March 8:



* Yuji Nagata vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Juice Robinson vs. Chase Owens

* Tomoaki Honma vs. Taichi

* Manabu Nakanishi vs. YOSHI-HASHI

March 9:

* Toa Henare vs. Lance Archer

* Will Ospreay vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Elgin

* Mikey Nicholls vs. HIKULEO

March 10:

* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Shota Umino

* EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito

March 11:

* Toru Yano vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Hirooki Goto vs. SANADA

* Togi Makabe vs. Colt Cabana

You can see the full tweet of the announcement below: