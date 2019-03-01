AXS announced today that they will air the G1 Climax live on Saturday, July 6th. The event takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Los Angeles (March 1, 2019) – A pro wrestling spectacle unlike any other, NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING (NJPW) will hold the opening night of the 29th annual G1 CLIMAX tournament for the first time ever in the United States live on AXS TV on Saturday, July 6. NJPW takes over the American Airlines Center with the sport's best athletes competing for glory as the top heavyweight wrestler of the summer.

The G1 CLIMAX is the most prestigious tournament in pro wrestling, beginning with night one in Dallas, Texas and continuing across Japan until the Aug. 12 finale in Tokyo. The best of NJPW's roster will be represented in the tournament with around 20 wrestlers participating every year. Acclaimed NJPW commentator Kevin Kelly will call the action on AXS TV.

"The G1 CLIMAX tournament is the greatest tournament in pro wrestling and differentiates NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING from the competition," said AXS TV FIGHTS CEO Andrew Simon. "Having night one take place in the United States shows that NJPW is now a global company with worldwide interest. We are excited to broadcast this historic night live to AXS TV fans."

The event will be the fourth NJPW U.S. event to be broadcast live on AXS TV.

AXS TV premieres new episodes of NJPW every Friday night at 8pE/5pP as part of the weekly "Friday Night Fights" block leading into the new hit series WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING at 9pE and LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE live at 10pE.

For G1 CLIMAX in Dallas ticket information, visit njpw1972.com.