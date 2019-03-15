- The video above features the post match comments from the sixth night of the New Japan Cup on March 14. The main event would see Kazuchika Okada defeating Mikey Nicholls to advance in the single-elimination tournament.

- New Japan Pro Wrestling's 47th Anniversary will air as a two-hour special on AXS TV tonight. The full card is featured below:

* IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Jushin Thunder Liger.

* IWGP Junior Tag Team Champions Shingo Takagi & BUSHI vs. Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH).

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada and Hirooki Goto vs. Los Ingorbernables De Japon members EVIL, SANADA and IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito.

- New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an event that will take place in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday 4/4:



New Japan Matsuri Stage to Feature Tanahashi, Naito and more on April 4! New Japan Pro Wrestling is kicking off G-1 Supercard week with New Japan Matsuri at Japan Village in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Come meet your favorite NJPW wrestlers as they take part in New Japan Matsuri stage events throughout the day! Stage Event Schedule 12:00 PM Opening Ceremony with Jyushin Thunder Liger 2:00 PM DAISO Special Stage with Toru Yano 5:00 PM Special Talk Show with Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI 7:00 PM Special Talk Show with Hiroshi Tanahashi 7:50 PM Closing Ceremony with Hiroshi Tanahashi Event Hours: 12:00PM – 8:00PM Event Location: Japan Village Address: 934 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232 Daiso, recently opened its flagship store in Flushing, NY on Friday, March 8, will be sponsoring New Japan Matsuri. Daiso will have a booth at New Japan Matsuri and will host a special stage event featuring Toru Yano. Daiso Flushing Store 40-24 College Point Blvd., Flushing NY 11354 (At Skyview Center, next to the Converse store) Store Hours: M-F 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Sat-Sun 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Part of the tweet, as seen below and translated by Google, reads, "April 4...the event: "New Japan Matsuri" for the prior day of MSG Tournament!!"