Night one of the New Japan Cup took place in the early morning hours on Friday. The 32 man single elimination tournament will be spread across 12 shows.

Check out results and highlights of night one of New Japan Cup 2019 below.

* YOSHI-HASHI def. Manabu Nakanishi



* Taichi def. Tomoaki Honma



* Chase Owens def. Juice Robinson



* Tomohiro Ishii def. Yuji Nagata

* Taiji Ishimori, HIKULEO & Bad Luck Fale def. Rocky Romero, Mikey Nicholls & Will Ospreay

* Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki def. Toru Yano, Toa Henare & Satoshi Kojima

* BUSHI & EVIL def. TAKA Michinoku & Zack Zabre Jr.

* Shingo Takagi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito def. SHO, Hirooki Goto & Kota Ibushi

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Togi Makabe, Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Rysuku Taguchi, Colt Cabana, Michael Elgin & Shota Umino

Tomohiro Ishii, Chase Owens, Taichi, and YOSHI-HASHI all move onto the second round matches on March 13th. The winner of New Japan Cup 2019 will face off against Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden, in New York City on April 6th.