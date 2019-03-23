The New Japan Cup continued earlier today with SANADA defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event to advance to the finals in the single-elimination tournament. Also, Kazuchika Okada defeated Tomohiro Ishii to advance. The winner will receive an opportunity against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6 inside Madison Square Garden.

Below are the full results:

* Manabu Nakanishi, Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima defeated Michael Elgin, Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji and Colt Cabana

* Shingo Takagi and BUSHI defeated Shota Umino and Ren Narita

* Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Togi Makabe, Toru Yano and Toa Henare

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi defeated Will Ospreay and Ryusuke Taguchi

* Tetsuya Naito and EVIL defeated Kota Ibushi and Tomoaki Honma

* Juice Robinson, YOSHI-HASHI, Mikey Nicholls, and Hirooki Goto defeated Jay White, Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, and Hikuleo

New Japan Cup Matches

* SANADA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Tomohiro Ishii

The finals will take place tomorrow and IWGP US Champion Juice Robinson will defend against Chase Owens.