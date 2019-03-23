The New Japan Cup continued earlier today with SANADA defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event to advance to the finals in the single-elimination tournament. Also, Kazuchika Okada defeated Tomohiro Ishii to advance. The winner will receive an opportunity against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6 inside Madison Square Garden.
Below are the full results:
* Manabu Nakanishi, Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima defeated Michael Elgin, Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji and Colt Cabana
* Shingo Takagi and BUSHI defeated Shota Umino and Ren Narita
* Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Togi Makabe, Toru Yano and Toa Henare
* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi defeated Will Ospreay and Ryusuke Taguchi
* Tetsuya Naito and EVIL defeated Kota Ibushi and Tomoaki Honma
* Juice Robinson, YOSHI-HASHI, Mikey Nicholls, and Hirooki Goto defeated Jay White, Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, and Hikuleo
New Japan Cup Matches
* SANADA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Kazuchika Okada defeated Tomohiro Ishii
The finals will take place tomorrow and IWGP US Champion Juice Robinson will defend against Chase Owens.