NJPW New Japan Cup continued earlier today with Kazuchika Okada defeating Michael Elgin in the main event to advance in the single elimination tournament. The winner will receive an opportunity against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6.

Below are the full results:

* Chase Owens and Taichi Ishimori defeated Tomoaki Honma and YOSHI-HASHI

* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Satoshi Kojima defeated Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* EVIL and Shingo Takagi defeated Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku

* Kota Ibushi, Juice Robinson, and Hirooki Goto defeated Tetsuya Naito, SANADA and BUSHI

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Yuji Nagata defeated Manabu Nakanishi, Ryuske Taguchi, Colt Cabana and Shota Umino

New Japan Cup Matches

* Lance Archer defeated Henare

* Mikey Nicholls defeated Hikuleo

* Will Ospreay defeated Bad Luck Fale

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Michael Elgin

Other wrestlers who have already advanced to the second round: Tomohiro Ishii, Chase Owens, Taichi, and YOSHI-HASHI. The first round of the New Japan Cup continues tomorrow, here are the next set of matches:

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Shota Umino

* EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito