NJPW New Japan Cup continued earlier today with Kota Ibushi defeating Tetsuya Naito in in the main event to advance in the single elimination tournament. The winner will receive an opportunity against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6.

Below are the full results:

* Minoru Suzuki and TAKA Michinoku defeated Yota Tsuji and Satoshi Kojima

* Juice Robinson, Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi, YOSHI-HASHI defeated Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori, Hikuleo, and Chase Owens

* Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, and SANADA defeated Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma, and Ren Narita

* Taichi, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer defeated Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Will Ospreay

* Mikey Nicholls, Colt Cabana, and Michael Elgin defeated Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe, and Toa Henare

New Japan Cup Matches

* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Shota Umino

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated EVIL

* Kota Ibushi defeated Tetsuya Naito

Other wrestlers who have already advanced to the second round: Tomohiro Ishii, Chase Owens, Taichi, YOSHI-HASHI, Lance Archer, Mikey Nicholls, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada. The first round of the New Japan Cup continues tomorrow, here are the next set of matches:

* Toru Yano vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Hirooki Goto vs. SANADA

* Togi Makabe vs. Colt Cabana