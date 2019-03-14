The second round of the NJPW New Japan Cup continued today with Kazuchika Okada defeating Mikey Nicholls in the main event to advance in the single-elimination tournament. The winner will receive an opportunity against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6 inside Madison Square Garden.
Below are the full results:
* Yugi Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi def. Michael Elgin and Yota Tsuji
* Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale and Taiji Ishimori and Hikuleo def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Togi Makabe and Ren Narita
* Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi def. Hirooki Goto and Shota Umino
* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Davey Boy Smith Jr. def. BUSHI, EVIL and SANADA
* Kota Ibushi and Tomoaki Honma def. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taka Michinoku
* Juice Robinson, Tomohiro Ishii, Colt Cabana and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI and Toa Henare
New Japan Cup matches
* Will Ospreay def. Lance Archer
* Kazuchika Okada def. Mikey Nicholls
Kazuchika Okada will now face Will Ospreay in the quarterfinals of the NJ Cup, joining YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tomohiro Ishii. The second round continues on March 16. The following matches are set for this Saturday:
* Ryusuke Taguchi v. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Zack Sabre Jr. v. Kota Ibushi