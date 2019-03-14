The second round of the NJPW New Japan Cup continued today with Kazuchika Okada defeating Mikey Nicholls in the main event to advance in the single-elimination tournament. The winner will receive an opportunity against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6 inside Madison Square Garden.

Below are the full results:

* Yugi Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi def. Michael Elgin and Yota Tsuji

* Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale and Taiji Ishimori and Hikuleo def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Togi Makabe and Ren Narita

* Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi def. Hirooki Goto and Shota Umino

* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Davey Boy Smith Jr. def. BUSHI, EVIL and SANADA

* Kota Ibushi and Tomoaki Honma def. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taka Michinoku

* Juice Robinson, Tomohiro Ishii, Colt Cabana and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI and Toa Henare

New Japan Cup matches

* Will Ospreay def. Lance Archer

* Kazuchika Okada def. Mikey Nicholls

See Also Kazuchika Okada Reveals His Top Three Wrestlers In The World

Kazuchika Okada will now face Will Ospreay in the quarterfinals of the NJ Cup, joining YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tomohiro Ishii. The second round continues on March 16. The following matches are set for this Saturday:

* Ryusuke Taguchi v. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Zack Sabre Jr. v. Kota Ibushi