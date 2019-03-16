The second round of the NJPW New Japan Cup continued earlier today with Zack Sabre Jr. defeating Kota Ibushi in the main event to advance in the single-elimination tournament. The winner will receive an opportunity against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6 inside Madison Square Garden.

Below are the full results:

* Manabu Nakanishi, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Yota Tsuji, Ren Narita, Shota Umino, Tomoaki Honma

* Mikey Nicholls, Michael Elgin, Juice Robinson defeated Hikuleo, Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale

* Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Toa Henare and Togi Makabe

* Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito defeated Yoh and Hirooki Goto

* BUSHI, EVIL, and SANADA defeated TAKA Michinoku, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki

* Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, and Will Ospreay defeated Colt Cabana, YOSHI-HASHI, and Kazuchika Okada

New Japan Cup Matches

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Ryusuke Taguchi

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Kota Ibushi

Announced semi-final matches: Tomohiro Ishii vs. YOSHI-HASHI, Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. The next event takes place tomorrow with the final second round matches.

* Toru Yano vs. Colt Cabana

* Minoru Suzuki vs. SANADA