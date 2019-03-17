The second round of the NJPW New Japan Cup continued earlier today with SANADA defeating Minoru Suzuki in the main event to advance in the single-elimination tournament. Also, Colt Cabana defeated Toru Yano to advance. The winner will receive an opportunity against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6 inside Madison Square Garden.

Below are the full results:

* Yota Tsuji, Manabu Nakanishi, and Yuji Nagata defeated Yuya Uemura, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* Hikuleo, Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale defeated Ren Narita, Mikey Nicholls, and Juice Robinson

* Taichi, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Lance Archer defeated Toa Henare, Michael Elgin, and Togi Makabe

* Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, EVIL, Tetsuya Naito defeated SHO, YOH, Shota Umino, and Kota Ibushi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma defeated TAKA Michnoku and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Will Ospreay defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, YOSHI-HASHI, and Kazuchika Okada

New Japan Cup Matches

* Colt Cabana defeated Toru Yano

* SANADA defeated Minoru Suzuki

Announced quarter-final matches: Tomohiro Ishii vs. YOSHI-HASHI, Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr., and Colt Cabana vs. SANADA. The next event takes place on Wednesday.