The quarterfinals of the NJPW New Japan Cup ended today with Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event to advance in the single-elimination tournament. SANADA also defeated Colt Cabana to advance. The winner will receive an opportunity against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6 inside Madison Square Garden.

Below are the full results:

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yuya Eumura def. Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi and Yota Tsuji

* Taichi and Taka Michinoku def. Will Ospreay and Shota Umino

* Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and Hikuleo def. Juice Robinson, Mikey Nicholls and Ren Narita

* Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr. def. Michael Elgin, Ryusuke Taguchi and Toa Henare

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI def. Kota Ibushi, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma and Toru Yano

* Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto def. Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI

New Japan Cup matches

* SANADA def. Colt Cabana

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating Zack Sabre Jr.

The semifinals begin on March 23 with the following matches:

* Tomohiro Ishii v. Kazuchika Okada

* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. SANADA