The quarterfinals of the NJPW New Japan Cup ended today with Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event to advance in the single-elimination tournament. SANADA also defeated Colt Cabana to advance. The winner will receive an opportunity against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6 inside Madison Square Garden.
Below are the full results:
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yuya Eumura def. Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi and Yota Tsuji
* Taichi and Taka Michinoku def. Will Ospreay and Shota Umino
* Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and Hikuleo def. Juice Robinson, Mikey Nicholls and Ren Narita
* Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr. def. Michael Elgin, Ryusuke Taguchi and Toa Henare
* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI def. Kota Ibushi, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma and Toru Yano
* Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto def. Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI
New Japan Cup matches
* SANADA def. Colt Cabana
* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating Zack Sabre Jr.
The semifinals begin on March 23 with the following matches:
* Tomohiro Ishii v. Kazuchika Okada
* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. SANADA