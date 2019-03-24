The New Japan Cup finals took place earlier today with Kazuchika Okada defeating SANADA, Okada will now face Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6 at Madison Square Garden. Also, Juice Robinson retained the IWGP US Championship against Chase Owens.

Below are the full results:

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata defeated Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji

* Michel Elgin, Colt Cabana, and Henare defeated Shota Umino, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Tomoaki Honma, Toru Yano, and Togi Makabe

* Shingo, BUSHI, EVIL, and Naito defeated Ren Narita, Kota Ibushi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Ryusuke Taguchi

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi defeated Will Ospreay and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Hikuleo, Bad Luck Fale, and Jay White defeated Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and Mikey Nicholls

* Juice Robinson defeated Chase Owens (IWGP US Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada defeated SANADA (New Japan Cup Finals)

NJPW's next event is their joint venture with Ring of Honor, G1 Supercard, on April 6, after that it's the Road to Wrestling Dontaku, beginning on April 13.