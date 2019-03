NJPW announced earlier today the full schedule for its biggest tournament of the year, G1 Climax 29. For the first time ever, the tournament will kick off outside of Japan at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 6.

The winner of the tournament receives an opportunity at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the main event of next January's Wrestle Kingdom. Last year's tournament winner was Hiroshi Tanahashi. This year's participants have yet to be revealed.

Below is the full schedule:

* July 6: American Airlines Center in Dallas TX

* July 13: Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo

* July 14: Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo

* July 15: Hokkai Kitayell in Hokkaido

* July 18: Korakuen Hall in Tokyo

* July 19: Korakuen Hall in Tokyo

* July 20: Korakuen Hall in Tokyo

* July 24: Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall in Hiroshima

* July 27: Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium in Aichi

* July 28: Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium in Aichi

* July 30: Takamatsu City General Gymnasium in Kagawa

* August 1: Fukuoka Citizen Gymnasium in Fukuoka

* August 3: Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka

* August 4: Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka

* August 7: Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka

* August 8: Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium in Kanagawa

* August 10: Nippon Budokan in Tokyo

* August 11: Nippon Budokan in Tokyo

* August 12: Nippon Budokan in Tokyo