- Above, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis had a conversation with Harley Race in the latest Ten Pounds of Gold. Covered in this episode: the responsibility Race felt as NWA Champion and the mindset of a champion.

- NJPW announced Will Ospreay and Zack Sabre Jr. will be appearing at NJPW Royal Quest at The Copper Box in London, England on August 31. Already announced for the event are Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, and Tetsuya Naito.

- At last night's EVOLVE 124, Josh Briggs was injured near the very end of his match against AR Fox. Briggs would head to the hospital shortly after and sustained a dislocated hip that will keep him out for two to three months. On Twitter, Briggs wrote, "Dislocated Hip. 2-3 months recovery time. Long, miserable, painful road ahead of me. You can't begin to understand how strong I'm coming back." Wrestling Inc. wishes Briggs a speedy recovery.