IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson was featured in a video posted to ROH's Twitter page. In it, Robinson accepts WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley's open challenge to a New York City Street Fight at the G-1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden on April 6.

In the video, featured below, Robinson can be seen saying, "Up until a couple of minutes ago, I didn't have a match at MSG. No way that ROH and NJPW are going to put on the biggest show in the world's most famous arena and me not have a match! So Bully [Ray], you issued an open challenge? New York City Street Fight - I don't really care what it is. Sign me up, I'm there. It just so happens I'm sick and tired of your bull crap, too. So, two birds one stone."

Bully responded to Robinson's video, he can be seen below saying, "Madison Square Garden is my back yard; Madison Square Garden is where I made my legacy in this business. I've stolen the show at Madison Square Garden, I've main evented Madison Square Garden, my name has been on the marquee at Madison Square Garden, and I wrestled a little show called Wrestle-freaking-Mania at Madison Square Garden. What do you think is going to happen to Juice Robinson in Madison Square Garden?"

G-1 Supercard will be taking place on April 6 at Madison Square Garden. Below is the updated card:

* Jay White (c) v. Kazuchika Okada - IWGP Heavyweight Championship

* Jay Lethal (c) v. Marty Scurll v. Matt Taven - Ladder Match for the ROH World Championship

* Tetsuya Naito (c) v. Kota Ibushi - IWGP Intercontinental Championship

* Will Ospreay (c) v. Jeff Cobb (c) - Winner Takes All match for the NEVER Openweight and ROH TV Title

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) v. Brody King and PCO (c) v. EVIL and SANADA v. The Briscoes - Winner Takes All match for the IWGP and ROH World Tag Team Titles

* Taiji Ishimori (c) v. Dragon Lee v. Bandido - IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) v. Hiroshi Tanahashi - RPW British Heavyweight Championship

* Mayu Iwatani (c) v. Kelly Klein - Women of Honor World Championship

* Bully Ray v. Juice Robinson - New York Street Fight

* Rush v. Dalton Castle

* Honor Rumble (Pre-Show) - Jushin Liger, Kenny King, PJ Plack, The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas), and Cheeseburger.

You can see the full videos below: