- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the strangest foreign objects used on WWE Superstars. The video included: duct tape, a bowling ball, trombones, an oxygen mask, and an upright bass.

- Becky Lynch will be at World of Wheels in Omaha, Nebraska later today from 6-8 pm for autographs, tickets are required and can be purchased here. Lynch will also be at the Salt Lake City Autorama in the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah on March 22 from 6-8 pm to sign autographs. Tickets are also required for this event and can be purchased here.

- As noted, Kurt Angle will announce on this Monday's RAW who his opponent will be for his retirement match at WrestleMania. Matt Riddle has thrown his name into the hat, writing on Twitter, "The answer is simple Kurt and the answer is bro, this is what the fans want and deep down it's what you need! Riddle versus Angle for the world."