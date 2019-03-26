- Above is the New Japan Cup 2019 Press Conference with English subtitles (click "CC" on the video for them). Kazuchika Okada was this year's winner, defeating SANADA in the finals.

- During the above press conference, Okada spoke about the importance of the upcoming ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard where he will take on IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White. The former champion felt it's not just big for NJPW, but Japan, as a whole, with a Japanese wrestler "standing as the face of professional wrestling."

"This is a huge deal for ROH as well, and there's no doubt [the ROH wrestlers] will be going into MSG determined to show how good they are," Okada said. "That said, I think I have to show everyone how great NJPW is. There are a lot of wrestling events that week, and I want the fans to go home thinking that NJPW brought the best wrestling they saw all week. ... [NJPW] has been to America before, but those events have often had foreign wrestlers facing each other at the top of the card. It's New Japan Pro Wrestling at the end of the day ... being at Madison Square Garden isn't just a big deal for New Japan, this is a huge deal for Japan, period. To have a Japanese wrestler, standing as the face of professional wrestling, there's only one person for that spot, and it's me."

- Wrestling Inc. is partnering up with 80's Wrestling Con for a exciting promotion leading to their event on April 27. It will include exclusive interviews with some of the guests appearing, ticket giveaways, and more. To enter the giveaway, simply e-mail your name, city, and state to: [email protected] Please put "Wrestling Inc. Giveaway" in subject. We will announce a winner next Monday (4/1) after Monday Night RAW. Only one entry per person. Good luck!

80's Wrestling Con takes place on Saturday, April 27 in Freehold, NJ at iPlay America. Appearing live will be Jake Roberts, Ricky Steamboat, Bruce Prichard, Wendi Richter, Ken Patera, Nasty Boys, Greg Valentine, Powers of Pain, Rocky Johnson, "Cowboy" Bob Orton, Slick, Lanny Poffo, Koko B. Ware, The Wild Samoans, Young Stallions, Bushwhacker Luke, and Tony Atlas. Also appearing as vendor guests will be the Original 80's GLOW Girls (Hollywood, Lightning, and Royal Hawaiian), Barry Windham, Ronnie Garvin, Gary Michael Cappetta, and Barry Horowitz.

There will also be tons of different attractions taking place at 80's Wrestling Con, including:

* The Ultimate 80's Wrestling Auction

* The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of 80's Wrestling Q&A Panel Presented by Megalopolis Toys

* The Glamour, Gilt, and Greed of the 80's GLOW Girls Q&A Panel

* Pro Wrestling Illustrated Reveals Their Three Greatest 80's Covers Ever

* Greg "The Hammer" Valentine's Figure Four Challenge

* Koko B. Ware Performs Piledriver LIVE on Stage

* The Return of Pro Wrestling Spotlight With John Arezzi