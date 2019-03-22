- Our latest Flashback Friday video which was posted on our YouTube channel (YouTube.com/WrestlingINC) features our own Andy Malnoske interviewing Mickie James in 2014. During the interview, James credited Beth Phoenix for giving her some of her best matches in WWE during her first run with the company, although they weren't televised.

"I love Beth, she's wonderful, wonderful people," James said. "People don't know this, but I had probably some of my best career matches with against Beth that were never even seen on TV."

Phoenix is expected to team with Natalya for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a four-way match at WrestleMania with The IIConics, Nia Jax & Tamina and champions Sasha Banks & Bayley.

- Seth Rollins will be appearing at the World Of Wheels in the Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center in Boston, Massachusetts this Sunday from 12-2 p.m. You can get more details here.

- Through this weekend, you can get up to 50% off t-shirts and long sleeve shirts at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The promotion ends Sunday, March 24th at 11:59 PM PT.

- The video below has been floating on social media of one of Glenn Jacob's first WWE appearances as Kane at a house show. As seen in the video, Kane originally wore a cape. Thankfully WWE got rid of the cape by the time the character debuted at Badd Blood: In Your House on October 5, 1997.