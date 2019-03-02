Since it's early previews and in to the days of it's wide release, the Paige biopic Fighting With My Family has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. In a recent review of the film by standard.co.uk, one critic seems to genuinely enjoy the film, giving it 4/5 stars overall, however, they also felt compelled to add the note that the star of the film, Florence Pugh, has "chunky thighs".

You can read the excerpt from the article below:

"Though Lowden's performance is gorgeous, Pugh is the film's main weapon. Hauntingly intense in The Falling and Lady Macbeth, the 23-year-old turns out to be an effortlessly nuanced comedian. With chunky thighs. Her character is based on real-world WWE champion Paige, whose legs are significantly slimmer. How cool! So many actresses offer an idealised version of real women. Pugh is changing the ideal."

Pugh actually caught wind of the author's comment about her body, and she took to Twitter to address the statement directly. Pugh wrote, "Oh dear. Singling out my "chunky" thighs doesn't help normalizing an 'all shape&size' Hollywood. In fact that's part of the problem. I do hope people take more away from the film than the circumference of my hams. [email protected]?"

Paige would also respond to the comment, writing, "Wow I'm actually appalled this."

Fighting with My Family, from WWE Studios and The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions, earned $8,028,134 during its first week of being released in theaters nationwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The movie ranked #4 for it's first weekend behind How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Battle Angel: Alita and The LEGO Movie 2.

You can read Paige and Pugh's full tweets below:

