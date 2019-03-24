- Above is episode 5 of UpUpDownDown's Rollout Season 2 featuring Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Brennan Williams, Aiden English, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included Kairi Sane, Ricochet (with Steve Austin), and others.

- Paige walked the orange carpet at yesterday's Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. About the appearance Paige wrote, "So much fun here at @nickelodeon #KCA first time on the orange carpet, yay!" After being removed from her SmackDown General Manager position in December, Paige has made only a handful of appearance on WWE TV, mainly to promote the film about her family, Fighting with My Family.