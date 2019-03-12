As many saw last night on Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman entered the arena and cut a promo on Seth Rollins, which ended with SmackDown LIVE superstar Shelton Benjamin attacking Rollins. What most did not see is what Heyman said during a commercial break. The WWE.com exclusive above shows what Heyman had to say regarding Benjamin, calling him Brock Lesnar's "assistant coach" ahead of WrestleMania 35.

"So, since you'd like to know Brock Lesnar, here's someone who knows Brock Lesnar," Heyman said. "Ladies and gentlemen, the assistant coach of Brock Lesnar from the University of Minnesota. A far better university than Penn State, might I add. The training partner of Brock Lesnar when Brock Lesnar broke into WWE, the only man who was a steady tag team partner for Brock Lesnar anywhere on the face of the planet, I give to you the man that just handed Seth Rollins his own very tokus, ladies and gentlemen, Shelton Benjamin."

Benjamin and Lesnar would train together at Ohio Valley Wrestling, along with John Cena, Randy Orton and Batista. Benjamin and Lesnar would form the "Minnesota Stretching Crew" and held the OVW Southern Tag Team Championships on three occasions. Rollins would respond to Heyman, saying that the Shelton Benjamin that he was attacked by was not the Benjamin he knows of.

"That's not the Shelton Benjamin I know," Rollins said. "The Shelton Benjamin I know wouldn't hit and run. The Shelton Benjamin I know would come in here and face me like a man."

Following those comments, Rollins would then go on to challenge Benjamin to a one-on-one match, which he would go on to win following a Stomp and a pinfall.

"[If] you want a piece of the Beastslayer, why don't you come down here and try to finish what you started," Rollins said. "I will give the entire world and you a little taste of what I'm gonna do to your boy, Brock Lesnar, at WrestleMania."

Rollins will once again shift his focus on the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, as they will face off one-on-one on Apr. 7 at WrestleMania 35, with the WWE Universal Championship on the line. The event will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the championship clash is one of two main events advertised for the show.