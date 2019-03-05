His name is Paul Heyman, and he recently partook in a sold-out tour with "Inside The Ropes." Two major talking points from his tour included current WWE RAW superstar Dean Ambrose. Heyman spoke on his attitude, as well as his appearance on The Steve Austin Podcast on the WWE Network.

The video above shows how Heyman believes Stone Cold Steve Austin felt about Ambrose's appearance on the show, complete with a Steve Austin impersonation.

"Ask Steve Austin how he feels about Dean Ambrose," Heyman said. "I'm sure he's '(expletive) that kid came on my podcast and I don't know what the hell, I ask him a question, and what the hell he's half asleep on me'. If Steve Austin could have come out of retirement at that moment, I'm sure he would have b**ch slapped Dean Ambrose all over his face."

Heyman would then divulge into Ambrose's comments regarding his client, saying that Lesnar was lazy and did not want to "do anything" during their WrestleMania 32 match.

"Anybody who thinks Brock Lesnar is lazy is not taking a look at the right circumstances," Heyman said. "Come on, lazy? Lazy got him to an NCAA Division I Heavyweight championship? Lazy got him to knock out Randy Couture in his fourth MMA fight? The greatest heavyweight champion of all time, and Brock Lesnar didn't grapple Randy Couture, take down, tap him out. He knocked out Randy Couture!"

Heyman also talked about Ambrose's attitude and laid-back personality, saying that it is what Vince McMahon wants him to be.

"That's what Vince McMahon wants Dean Ambrose to be, and that's what Dean Ambrose is," Heyman said. "If Dean Ambrose had done something so egregious that Vince McMahon didn't like it, then he wouldn't be working here anymore, so obviously he's doing something that Vince McMahon likes."

Heyman will have to put WrestleMania 32 behind him, as he and his client prepare for WrestleMania 35, when Lesnar defends the WWE Universal Championship against 2019 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner, Seth Rollins. The event takes place on Apr. 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, streaming on the WWE Network.